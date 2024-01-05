At least 3 dead as Indonesian trails collide

An aerial view shows the aftermath of a collision between the Bandung Raya local train and the Turangga train in Cicalengka near Bandung, in West Java province of Indonesia, on Friday. (Photo: Reuters)

JAKARTA - Rescuers in Indonesia were battling on Friday to extricate two people trapped between railway cars after commuter trains collided in the province of West Java, killing at least three people and injuring 28, authorities said.

Video from the broadcasters MetroTV and Kompas TV showed passengers being helped out of train carriages, some of which had gone off the rails entirely.

Rescuers were weighing options to save the two people found squeezed between cars, said Herry Marantika, the head of a rescue agency. He declined to say if they were still alive.

Ambulances gathered to take the injured to hospital, police said, following the collision at 6am local time near the provincial capital Bandung.

One train was a local commuter service, and the other was heading west to Bandung from Surabaya when the crash occurred, officials said. Bandung is around 160 kilometres by road southeast of Jakarta.

The three dead were train crew, said Ibrahim Tompo, a regional spokesperson for the West Java police, adding that a total of 478 passengers were aboard the trains, with the 28 injured taken to hospital.

People stand at the site of a train collision between the local Bandung Raya train and the Turangga train near Bandung in West Java province of Indonesia, on Friday. (Photo: Reuters)

Bandung’s police commissioner, Kusworo Wibowo, said Bey Machmudin, the acting governor of West Java, told reporters that all of the other passengers — an estimated 191 on the commuter train and 287 on the longer-distance one — had been evacuated. He cautioned that information on casualties was preliminary.

The cause of the crash not immediately clear, but the train operator PT KAI and the provincial government have said they will investigate, along with transport safety officials.