Deaths reported after two trains collided in Indonesia

An aerial view shows the aftermath of a collision between the Bandung Raya local train and the Turangga train in Cicalengka, Bandung, West Java province, Indonesia, on Friday. (Photo: Reuters)

BANDUNG - Nearly 500 passengers were evacuated Friday morning after two trains collided on the edge of a rice field near the Indonesian city of Bandung, killing at least three people and injuring more than two dozen others, officials said.

The accident occurred just after dawn in Rancaekek district, east of the city on the island of Java. Footage from the scene showed mangled train carriages, including at least two that had gone off the rails into a flooded rice field.

One train was a local commuter line, and the other was heading west to Bandung from the city of Surabaya when the crash occurred, officials said. Bandung is around 100 miles (160 kilometres) by road southeast of Jakarta, the capital.

People stand at the site of a train collision between the local Bandung Raya train and the Turangga train in Cicalengka, Bandung, West Java province, Indonesia, on Friday. (Photo: Reuters)

Bandung’s police commissioner, Kusworo Wibowo, said in a televised interview that three crew members had died.

Bey Machmudin, the acting governor of West Java, told reporters that all of the other passengers — an estimated 191 on the commuter train and 287 on the longer-distance one — had been evacuated. He cautioned that information on casualties was preliminary.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.