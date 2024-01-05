Nordic freeze triggers transport chaos

Cars drive on a snowy road in the village of Vittangi in the northern municipality of Kiruna, Sweden on Wednesday. (Photo: Reuters)

The deep freeze gripping the northernmost region of Europe is edging south, paralysing transport systems and pushing power prices to record levels.

The icy conditions, which produced the coldest January for 25 years in parts of Sweden near the Arctic Circle, are forecast to spread to Nordic capitals over the weekend.

Helsinki and Stockholm are forecast to see lows around -20 degrees Celsius, while Oslo is set for a minimum of -28C on Friday, according to Maxar Technologies.

Finland asked citizens to conserve power to avoid outages as prices surged to an all-time high. Freezing temperatures and heavy snow are closing roads and disrupting train services across the region, with an unusual number of cancellations. The state-owned train operator VR is cancelling about 20 long-distance services per day through the weekend.

“Our trains have not properly defrosted and need extra de-icing and maintenance,” said Piia Tyynila, director of long-distance traffic at VR.

Half of Finland’s roads face difficult conditions, according to state-owned Fintraffic. A major road in southern Sweden, where some drivers were rescued by the military after more than a 1,000 cars got stuck on Wednesday and Thursday, did not reopen until lunchtime on Friday.

While the likelihood of an electricity shortfall is currently small, Finland’s grid manager continues to operate in a state of heightened readiness.

Finnish power prices for Friday surged 290% to a record €890.54 per megawatt-hour. About 17% of Finland’s consumption was covered by imports from Sweden, Estonia and Norway.

Sweden, typically a major exporter, is importing electricity from both Germany and Poland. Norway was getting power from the UK on Friday morning, whereas normally electricity flows the other way.

Freezing conditions will also engulf other parts of western Europe over the coming week. Temperatures in Berlin will plunge to as low as -8C by Tuesday, while Paris will be -4C on Wednesday, according to Maxar.

“By the mid to latter parts of the time frame, strong cold builds across the continental region,” Maxar said in a daily report.

That follows the extreme weather brought to the region earlier this week by Storm Henk, with torrential rain and flooding from the UK to Germany and northern France. A 73-year-old man was found dead in his partially submerged car near Nantes in northwestern France. (Story continues below)

The Boat Inn is surrounded by floodwater from the River Severn after heavy rain from Storm Henk in Ironbridge, 45km northwest of Birmingham, England on Thursday. (Photo: Reuters)

Rivers overflow in England

Major rivers across Britain were flooded on Friday after heavy rain, with the government issuing more than 300 flood warnings, travel operators announcing serious disruption and around 1,000 homes suffering damage so far.

A succession of storms in recent weeks meant prolonged rainfall that started on Thursday fell on saturated ground and quickly caused already swollen rivers and waterways to burst their banks across England and Wales.

The River Trent in central England flooded, prompting the local authority to declare a major incident. London’s fire service said it had to escort around 50 people to safety late Thursday after a canal in the east of the capital overflowed.

“We have woken up to, as many people will see, to a very wet situation across the country,” Caroline Douglass, the director in charge of flood management at the Environment Agency, told the BBC.

Douglass said around 1,000 homes had so far been flooded. Great Western Railways said its lines in three parts of the south of the country were closed. Roads in the worst affected areas were also closed.

More rain was forecast for Friday, albeit not at the same intensity as seen overnight, with drier weather expected to follow.