Death toll from Japan's quake on New Year's Day reaches 100

Traffic passes along a newly paved road next to a car which remains stuck in the old pavement in the city of Anamizu, Ishikawa prefecture, on Saturday, after a major 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region on New Year's Day. (Photo: AFP)

The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck the Noto Peninsula and surrounding areas in central Japan on New Year's Day topped 100, according to authorities.

The magnitude-7.6 quake caused extensive structural damage and fires in Ishikawa Prefecture on the Sea of Japan coast, but the full extent of damage remains unknown, with rubble and severed roads hampering rescue operations.

City officials in Wajima, one of the hardest hit areas, believe there are about 100 locations where people are still trapped under destroyed buildings and awaiting rescue.

As of Saturday morning, 211 people were unaccounted for in the prefecture as rescuers raced to free survivors from rubble, with rain expected through Sunday followed by snow in the region.

This photo shows a general view of debris at the Shika area's shore of Hakui in Ishikawa Prefecture on Saturday, after a major 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture on New Year's Day. (Photo: AFP)

Authorities are still struggling to deliver relief supplies due to quake damage to roads in Ishikawa, where over 31,000 people remain evacuated at 357 shelters.

Some shelters had limited or no access to running water to flush toilets, causing hygiene and mental health problems.

The Ishikawa prefectural government is planning to build temporary houses for afflicted residents, but construction will not begin until Friday.

Aftershocks continue to jolt the Noto region, including a magnitude-5.3 quake registering upper 5 on Japan's seismic intensity scale of 7 on Saturday morning.