Indian solar mission reaches destination

The Aditya-L1 solar probe is seen at an Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) facility prior to its launch. (Photo: ISRO)

BENGALURU - India’s first solar mission, Aditya-L1, has reached its destination within the anticipated four-month timeframe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

Launched on Sept 2, the spacecraft positioned itself at Lagrange Point 1, from where it will undertake a comprehensive study of the sun, focusing on the solar corona and its influence on space weather.

“India creates yet another landmark. It is a testament to the relentless dedication of our scientists in realising among the most complex and intricate space missions,” Modi said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The satellite covered 1.5 million kilometres over the span of four months, just a fraction of the Earth-sun distance of 150 million kilometres.

The Lagrange Point, where the satellite is stationed, is a region of space that benefits from gravitational forces that allow objects to remain relatively stationary, reducing fuel consumption for the spacecraft.

Equipped with seven payloads, Aditya-L1 is slated to conduct remote sensing of the sun and in-situ observations for an estimated five years.

Named after the Hindi word for the sun, the mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) follows the first successful landing of any kind on the moon’s south pole, after a Russian attempt failed. The Indian rover Chandrayaan-3 landed on the unexplored south pole of the moon in August last year.

Scientists involved in the Aditya-L1 project aim to gain insights into the impact of solar radiation on the increasing number of satellites in orbit, with a particular focus on phenomena affecting ventures like the Starlink communications network spearheaded by billionaire Elon Musk.

“We definitely need to know more about the sun, as it controls the space weather,” said Manish Purohit, a former ISRO scientist.

The low earth orbit is going to get “super” crowded over the coming years, he said.

“Satellites are going to become the mainstay of all tech on Earth with quantum implemented, with internet connectivity, disaster warning systems, resource utilisation and many more applications,” he added.

Stationing a spacecraft at Lagrange Point 1 acts as an early warning system, with roughly a one-hour advantage, for an upcoming storm from the Sun, he said.

The mission to study the sun is among several projects that ISRO has lined up through the year. Key among them is its first human space mission and a low-Earth orbit observatory system jointly developed with NASA, called Nisar.

Nisar will map the entire planet once every 12 days, providing data for understanding changes in ecosystems, ice mass, vegetation biomass, sea level rise, ground water and natural hazards including earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanoes and landslides.