Bangladesh PM to cruise to win in polls shunned by rivals

Polling agents sit idly at the Viqarunnisa Noon School and College polling station at midday due to a lack of voters, during the 12th general election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Sunday. (Reuters photo)

Bangladesh began voting in elections with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina set to win a fourth straight term after the main opposition party refused to contest, raising questions about the legitimacy of the polls.

Polling centres opened at 8am local time after a monthlong campaign beset by daily street protests, the jailing of Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus and viral videos of ruling party leaders urging voters to cast ballots or risk losing government benefits.

“This election is necessary because we need to complete unfinished development work. I’m determined to make sure that democracy continues,” Hasina — who is the longest-serving female head of government in the world — told reporters after casting her vote Sunday morning along with her sister and daughter in the capital Dhaka. “Without democracy, development work can’t continue.”

With most of Hasina’s rivals behind bars, voter turnout is expected to fall but won’t dent the 76-year-old politician’s re-election. She has overseen one of the fastest-growing economies in the world and lifted millions out of poverty as part of her development agenda — achievements often overshadowed by her turn to authoritarianism.

Still, the economy is struggling with dollar shortages, which has prompted Moody’s Investors Service and others to downgrade Bangladesh’s credit ratings. The government was earlier forced to turn to the International Monetary Fund for $4.7 billion in emergency loans after the pandemic and soaring commodity prices depleted foreign exchange reserves.

“If the election sees at least 40% turnout, it may win back some credibility,” said Ahsan H. Mansur, executive director of the Dhaka-based Policy Research Institute. “How many voters will show up at the polling stations remains to be seen.”

Boycotts

Election officials will start counting the ballots after polls close at 4 p.m. with results due late Sunday or early Monday. About 120 million people are eligible to vote for 300 of the 350 seats in parliament.

In recent weeks, prominent leaders from Hasina’s Awami League party have been shown on social media video clips telling voters that they risked losing their benefits if they didn’t take part in the elections. The Election Commission served a notice to at least one of the politicians.

The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party has boycotted the national vote in response to Hasina refusing to step aside and allowing a caretaker government to run the poll. The dispute has led to street battles between the opposition group, security forces and supporters of Awami League.

On the eve of the national vote BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi called for voters to boycott the election to mark the “downfall” of Hasina’s government, according to the Daily Star newspaper. The Awami League is targeting 50% turnout and has allowed some of its leaders to contest as independents to spur voter interest, the paper reported.

The government has deployed troops to maintain law and order during the elections. Just two days before the vote, arsonists set fire to a train heading for Dhaka from a town bordering India, killing four people.

Police arrested several opposition leaders in the months before the election. Hasina’s main rival and BNP leader Khaleda Zia faces suspended jail sentences on graft charges that her supporters say are trumped up.

Human Rights Watch said in a November report that almost 10,000 opposition activists have been arrested since a planned rally by the BNP on Oct 28. Nobel winner Yunus was given a six-month jail sentence by a Dhaka court last week in a case his supporters say was politically motivated.

The risk of political tensions are high amid expectations for low voter turnout, the International Crisis Group said in a Jan 4 report.

“While it is now too late to postpone the poll, the government and opposition should open talks after the vote aimed at resolving the crisis and preventing further turmoil,” it said.