Over 200 dogs bound for slaughter rescued by Indonesian police

Indonesian authorities successfully intercepted a truck loaded with over 200 dogs destined for the slaughterhouse, marking a recent win for activists opposing the consumption of dog meat, according to news agency AFP.

The truck, apprehended in Semarang city on Java Island late Saturday night, revealed the distressed dogs bound in the vehicle's bed, with their legs and mouths secured. Five members of the truck crew were arrested and may face up to five years in prison under animal welfare regulations.

Local police chief Irwan Anwar shared, "We've been aware of this information for the past month, and tonight, we managed to thwart the transport of 226 dogs." Indonesia, among the few countries allowing the sale of dog and cat meat, has witnessed a growing campaign against this practice, with cities like Semarang implementing local bans.

Preliminary investigations suggest the dogs were en route to Surakarta, where they would have been slaughtered for meat consumption in western Java. Animal welfare activists had reported the dog meat trade to the police in December, leading to the successful interception.

Christian Yosua Pale of Animals Hope Shelter Indonesia, advocating for a nationwide ban on dog and cat meat, expressed concern, stating, "Dogs, along with cats, are not livestock and must not be bred for human consumption." Last year, pressure from activists led to the end of dog and cat meat sales in a notorious Indonesian animal market in Sulawesi.