North Korea to welcome first tourists in 4 years

The home page of Koryo Tours, one of the main agencies arranging visits to North Korea.

North Korea is preparing to allow the first group of tourists to visit the country since it shut its borders at the start of the pandemic in 2020, in a sign of opening that could be followed by a football match against Japan’s national women’s team.

A group of Russian tourists is expected to enter the country in February for a trip that includes time in the capital Pyongyang and a ski resort, Koryo Tours, one of the major travel agencies for North Korea, said on its website.

The specialist service NK News said the tour starting on Feb 9 is being arranged by the government of the Russian Far East region of Primorsky Krai and a Vladivostok-based travel agency, which said prices for the four-day trip start at $750.

“It may signal an opening in due course to other tourists, or may not. We wait and see!” Koryo Tours, which is not a part of the arrangement, said on its website on Thursday.

Soon after the planned arrival of the tourists, Japan’s women’s team is due to play a qualifying match for the Paris Olympics at Kim Il Sung Stadium in Pyongyang on Feb 24.

If the match goes ahead, it would be the biggest international sporting event in North Korea since the pandemic, but there is a chance the match against a country Pyongyang regards as an arch enemy may be moved to a neutral site for political reasons.

In September, North Korea announced foreigners would be allowed to enter the country, according to a report by China’s state broadcaster CCTV. There was no immediate report in North Korea’s state media about the move and no indications that any foreigners other than those representing a handful of official delegations from abroad have entered since then.

The government of Kim Jong Un has slowly been easing up on its border curbs by allowing high-level delegations from China and Russia to visit in July of last year and then sending commercial aircraft in August to Beijing and Vladivostok to return diplomats, students and workers who had been stranded abroad due to border restrictions.

Tourists from places like China and Russia have previously been an important source of foreign currency for cash-strapped North Korea. Those visitors helped the country make transactions abroad while it remains cut off from international banking.

But the US and others have accused North Korea for months of supplying arms to help President Vladimir Putin in his assault on Ukraine, which has likely opened up streams of aid from Moscow that could support Kim’s regime.