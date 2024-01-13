Taiwan voters deliver rebuke to China

President-elect Lai Ching-te waves to supporters following his victory in the Taiwanese presidential election, in Taipei on Saturday evening. (Photo: Reuters)

TAIPEI — Taiwanese voters swept Lai Ching-te, the presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), into power on Saturday in an explicit rejection of China’s warnings not to vote for him in an election Beijing framed as a choice between war and peace.

The DPP, which champions Taiwan’s separate identity and rejects China’s territorial claims, was seeking a third term, unprecedented under Taiwan’s current electoral system.

Lai, the incumbent vice-president under Tsai Ing-wen, who has served a maximum two terms, was facing two opponents for the presidency: Hou Yu-ih of the main opposition party Kuomintang (KMT), and former Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je of the small Taiwan People’s Party, only founded in 2019. Both conceded defeat.

In the run-up to the election, China denounced Lai as a dangerous separatist, saying that any moves towards Taiwan’s formal independence would mean war, and rebuffed Lai’s calls for talks.

Lai has said he is committed to preserving peace and the status quo across the Taiwan Strait and boosting the island’s defences.

Over 19.5 million people were eligible to cast ballots in the three-way presidential race and legislative polls, which also took place on Saturday.

Lai cast his ballots in Tainan, a southern city where he formerly served as a mayor, and told reporters that people’s vote will show the vitality of Taiwan’s democracy.

Hou voted in New Taipei and said that all the candidates and the public “must unite for Taiwan’s future” after the elections, regardless of fierce competition and criticism during the campaign.

Lai was born in October 1959 in what is now the rural coastal district of Wanli in New Taipei City as the son of a coal miner. His father died in an accident when Lai was an infant.

He earned a bachelor of science degree from National Taiwan University and later obtained a master of public health degree from Harvard University.

Lai supported a DPP candidate in a 1994 gubernatorial race as the head of a Tainan physicians’ association and was elected to the island’s legislature representing the southern city four years later. During his time as a lawmaker, he was part of a group that lobbied for Taiwan to become a member of the World Health Organization.

After serving as Tainan mayor between 2010 and 2017, Lai became the island’s premier. He then accepted President Tsai Ing-wen’s offer to be her running mate in the 2020 presidential election, helping their joint ticket reach victory with a record-high 8.17 million votes.

The incoming president will be inaugurated on May 20.