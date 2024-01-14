Volcano erupts on southwestern Japan island

A volcano on a southwestern Japan island erupted early Sunday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, urging climbers and others to take actions to protect their lives.

The eruption occurred at 12.22 am at Mt Otake on Suwanose Island of Kagoshima Prefecture, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Following the eruption, the weather agency raised the volcanic activity alert level by one notch to three, meaning that people should not approach the crater.

The agency warned of the potential for large rocks being hurled into the air within about a 2-kilometre radius of the crater.

The government set up a liaison office at the prime minister's office to gather information.