North Korea fires ballistic missile into Sea of Japan

FILE PHOTO: A test of North Korea's new solid-fuel engines for an intermediate ballistic missile is conducted in this picture released by the Korean Central News Agency on Nov 15, 2023. (KCNA via Reuters)

North Korea fired a ballistic missile off its east coast on Sunday, South Korea and Japan said.

The military said one missile was fired at around 2.55pm (12.55pm in Thailand) from near Pyongyang and, after flying several thousand kilometres, fell into the sea. The Japanese government confirmed that the projectile fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The launch came as tensions remain high on the Korean Peninsula. Pyongyang launched its first military spy satellite in November.

In December, North Korea said it had tested its newest intercontinental ballistic missile to gauge the war readiness of its nuclear force against mounting US hostility, as Washington and its allies began operating a real-time missile data sharing system.

The North recently fired a barrage of artillery shells near the disputed western maritime boundary, with South Korea and Seoul conducting a military exercise in retaliation.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last week called South Korea his nation's "principal enemy" and the state that is "most hostile" toward Pyongyang, according to the country's official media.

No damage to aircraft or vessels has been reported from Sunday's launch, Japan said.

Japan's Defense Ministry only confirmed that Sunday's ballistic missile flew a distance of at least 500 km at a maximum altitude of over 50km.

An intermediate-range class ballistic missile can reach the US territory of Guam, where key military bases are located.

Japan lodged a stern protest with North Korea over the latest missile launch, calling it a violation of UN Security Council resolutions against it and condemning the action as threatening the safety of Japan, according to the ministry.