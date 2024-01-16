Trump cruises to Iowa caucus victory shortly after voting begins

Former US president Donald Trump speaks during the 2024 Iowa Republican caucuses at Horizon Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, on Monday. (Bloomberg photo)

Former president Donald Trump cruised to victory in the Iowa caucus, warding off a late challenge from rivals Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley and cementing his status as the clear Republican frontrunner in the race.

News organisations including the Associated Press, CNN and CBS News called the contest for Trump about 30 minutes after caucuses opened at 7pm Central time.

Trump was aiming for a resounding victory in the caucuses to further his pivot to a potential general election rematch with President Joe Biden. It’s unclear yet as to Trump’s margin of victory and how inclement weather may have impacted turnout.

The focus now turns to whether Haley or DeSantis finishes in second place, giving the runner-up momentum heading into the next primary in New Hampshire on Jan 23 and sending a signal to donors who still want an alternative to the former president at the top of the ticket.