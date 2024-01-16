Iranian missiles hit Iraq and Syria

Tehran says one strike destroyed Israeli ‘espionage headquarters’ in Kurdistan in Iraq

A damaged building is seen in Erbil, in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region of Iraq, after a missile strike for which Iran claimed responsibility on Tuesday. (Photo: Reuters)

Iran said on on Tuesday it had launched ballistic missiles at targets in Iraq and Syria in defence of its sovereignty and security as well as to counter terrorism.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) destroyed the “espionage headquarters” of Israel’s Mossad intelligence service in Iraqi Kurdistan late Monday, according to the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said Tehran respected the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries but at the same time was using its “legitimate and legal right to deter national security threats”.

Israel has not commented and rarely does with such incidents.

It marks the first time Tehran has publicly said it had attacked an Israeli target since the Oct 7 Hamas incursion and the subsequent war in Gaza, which has spread to involve Iran-backed militias from Gaza to Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq.

Four people were killed and six others wounded in the strike near Erbil in Kurdistan, the Financial Times reported, quoting Kurdish authorities.

Iran acted “in response to the Israeli assassination of a number of commanders of the IRGC and the resistance front”, the Tasnim news agency reported.

The US government condemned “Iran’s reckless missile strikes, which undermine Iraq’s stability”.

Iraq’s federal government also criticised the “Iranian aggression”. There has been no comment from the semi-autonomous Kurdish government.

The Israel-Hamas war has spilled over into Iraq. US bases there — which house around 2,000 American troops — have come under attack several times from Iran-backed militias. The US has struck back at some targets in Iraq, which Baghdad has said violates its sovereignty.

Tehran has launched multiple strikes on Iraq’s Kurdistan region since late 2022 to counter what it says are national security threats. Iran has accused separatist Kurdish groups in the region of collaborating with foreign security services against it.

Israel has in the past used facilities in northern Iraq to gather intelligence on Iran, its sworn enemy, according to multiple reports.

The IRGC also destroyed “gathering places” of Islamic State (ISIS) commanders in Syria during the overnight strikes, according to IRNA. It said they were responsible for deadly bombings in the Iranian town of Kerman on Jan 3 that killed almost 100 people.

ISIS, an extremist Sunni group that fought Shia-dominated Iran in the Syrian civil war, claimed responsibility for the Jan 3 attack in Kerman. Iran said at the time that it was targeted for its anti-Israel and anti-US stance.

France also accused Iran of violating Iraq’s sovereignty.

“Such acts represent blatant, unacceptable and worrying violations of Iraq’s sovereignty and an attack on its stability and security, as well as that of Kurdistan within it,” France’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

“They contribute to the escalation of regional tensions and must stop.”