Red Sea becoming more risky by the day

The container ship Maersk Sentosa sails southbound to exit the Suez Canal in Egypt on Dec 21. The world’s second-largest container shipping company has since announced it will divert all vessels around Africa instead of using the Red Sea and the Suez Canal. (Photo: Bloomberg)

A commodity-carrying ship was hit by a missile on Tuesday in the Red Sea, a fresh sign of intensifying attacks on merchant vessels in a waterway that key industry groups say remains too dangerous for navigation.

The Greek-owned bulk carrier Zografia was struck about 122 kilometres northwest of Al-Saleef, in Yemen, according to Ambrey Analytics. The British Navy earlier said authorities were investigating an incident to the northwest of Saleef.

Since Friday, the US navy and shipping trade groups have been advising vessels to stay away from the southern part of the Red Sea near the Yemeni coastline. The move that has prompted a fresh round of trade disruption as everything from oil tankers to gas carriers begin to embark on a detour thousands of kilometres around the coast of Africa.

The United States said ships carrying its flag should avoid the waterway until further notice.

Houthi rebels have been targeting vessels for several weeks, a move they say is in response to Israel’s war with Hamas. After the US and UK launched airstrikes on the group in Yemen last week, Houthi leadership said that vessels from those two countries would be considered targets too.

Tuesday’s attack followed a missile strike on Monday on a US-owned bulk commodity carrier.

The Japanese shipping operator Nippon Yusen on Tuesday suspended sailings through the Red Sea on Tuesday after the Houthi movement vowed to step up attacks on vessels.

As well as disrupting supply chains, the attacks could make it more difficult for policymakers to keep global inflation in check.

Underlining the growing concern, Nippon Yusen, also known as NYK Line, has instructed its vessels navigating near the Red Sea to wait in safe waters and is considering route changes, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Container vessels have been pausing or diverting from the Red Sea that leads to the Suez Canal, the fastest freight route from Asia to Europe. Many ships have been forced to take the longer route via South Africa’s Cape of Good Hope instead.

Weak coalition

A US-led coalition meant to safeguard commercial traffic in the Red Sea is weak because regional powerhouses Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt did not take part, Yemen’s vice-president said on Tuesday.

“This Bab al-Mandab corridor is of interest to the whole world and to the region, so regional intervention is key,” Aidarous al-Zubaidi told Reuters in an interview, referring to the narrow strait at the entrance to the Red Sea.

Zubaidi’s separatist Southern Transitional Council is part of an alliance that opposes the Houthis in Yemen.

About 12% of world shipping traffic transits the Suez Canal via the Red Sea.

Vessels supplying liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Qatar are among the many ships forced to sail around Africa via the Cape of Good Hope. That diversion can add about nine days to the normal 18-day trip from Qatar to northwest Europe.

Military strikes will not contain Houthi attacks on commercial shipping but an end to the war in Gaza will, Qatar’s prime minister said.

“We need to address the central issue, which is Gaza, in order to get everything else defused,” said Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Insurance costs rising

War risk insurance premiums for shipments through the Red Sea are rising after further attacks on merchant vessels, insurance sources said on Tuesday.

Even before the recent Houthi attacks, the London insurance market listed the southern Red Sea among its high-risk areas and ships need to notify their insurers when sailing through such areas and pay an additional premium, which until earlier this month was typically for a seven-day cover period.

Insurance industry sources said that war risk premiums had risen to around 1% of the value of a ship, from around 0.7% last week with various discounts applied by underwriters. They added that rates were expected to move higher.

This translates into hundreds of thousands of dollars of additional costs for a seven-day voyage.

The terms being offered for war risk quotes are now significantly shorter, “with 24 hours being the norm”, said Munro Anderson, head of operations at the marine war risk and insurance specialist Vessel Protect, which is part of Pen Underwriting.

“Rates are increasing which is reflective of the significant and opaque risk exposure within the Red Sea,” he told Reuters.

“Since the naval and air strikes in Yemen, it is now broadly considered that, in addition to Israeli-connected vessels, there is an elevated threat to vessels associated with the UK, US, including dependent flags, as well as those connected to Australia, the Netherlands, Bahrain and Canada,” he added, referring to a US-led navy coalition trying to safeguard commercial shipping.

A combination of higher insurance rates and also rising fees for using the Suez Canal, has meant that it is becoming cheaper to take the longer route, which could also mean less certainty over deliver times, shipping sources said.

“Shipowners and charterers may find that rerouting around Africa is more cost-effective than incurring the combined costs of Suez Canal transit fees and insurance premiums,” the broker Clarksons Securities said this week.