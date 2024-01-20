Israeli missile kills key Iranian figures in Syria

Campaign against Iran stepped up since Hamas invasion

People gather near a building that was hit by an Israeli missile strike, according to security sources, in the Syrian capital Damascus on Saturday morning. Four members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards were said to have been killed. (Photo: Reuters)

DAMASCUS - An Israeli missile strike on the Syrian capital Damascus has killed four members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, including the head of the force’s information unit in Syria, a security source told Reuters.

Israel has long pursued a bombing campaign against Iran-linked targets in Syria. But it has shifted to deadlier strikes in the wake of the Oct 7 attack on Israel by militants of the Iranian-backed Palestinian Islamist group Hamas from Gaza.

Syrian state media said a building in the Mazzeh neighbourhood of Damascus was targeted in a likely Israeli attack, without giving further details. Other local media in Syria said explosions were heard across the Syrian capital.

The security source, part of a network of groups close to the Syrian government and its major ally Iran, said the multi-storey building was used by Iranian advisers supporting President Bashar al-Assad’s government, and that it was entirely flattened by “precision-targeted Israeli missiles”.

Iran’s state-run Press TV said two Iranian Guards military advisers were killed in the Israeli strike on Damascus.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

Essam Al-Amin, head of the Al-Mowasat Hospital in Damascus, told Reuters that his hospital had received one corpse and three wounded people, including a woman, following Saturday’s attack.

A spokesman for the Palestinian Islamic Jihad told Reuters that no members of their group were wounded in the strike, following reports that some were at the bombed-out building.

In December, an Israeli strike killed two Guards members in Damascus, and another on Dec 25 killed a senior adviser to the Guards who was overseeing military coordination between Syria and Iran.