74 dead in Russian military plane crash

Moscow claims Kyiv shot down plane that was transporting 65 Ukrainian prisoners

A video posted to social media shows flames rising from the site where a Russian military transport plane crashed near Yablonovo in Belgorod region of Russia on Wednesday. All 74 people onboard, including 65 Ukrainian prisoners, were said to have died. (Photo via Reuters)

A Russian military transport plane carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners crashed on Wednesday in the western Belgorod region bordering Ukraine and there were no survivors, according to the governor of Belgorod.

The Russian defence ministry said earlier that a total of 74 people had been onboard the Il-76 transport plane, including the Ukrainian prisoners who were to be exchanged for Russian captives.

The foreign ministry claimed the plane was shot down by a Ukrainian missile. That claim has not been verified.

Unverified videos on social media showed a large plane, purportedly in the Belgorod region, falling from the sky on its side before crashing in a fireball.

“At around 11 am Moscow time, an IL-76 aircraft crashed in the Belgorod region during a routine flight,” the defence ministry told Russian news agencies.

“On board were 65 captured Ukrainian army servicemen being transported to the Belgorod region for exchange, six crew members and three escorts.”

The crash occurred in the Korochansky district, northeast of the Belgorod region’s capital, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

Gladkov had earlier announced a missile alert over the region, but it was not clear if the two events were connected.

Vyacheslav Volodin, the top lawmaker in Russia’s lower house of parliament, claimed the plane had been “shot down” by Kyiv and blamed Western missiles.

“They shot their own soldiers in the air. Their own,” Volodin told lawmakers. “Our pilots, who were carrying out a humanitarian mission, were shot down.”

In Kyiv, local media initially cited sources in the Ukrainian military as saying that its army downed the plane, and that it was transporting missiles. That claim was later retracted.

The issue of prisoners of war is sensitive in both countries.

In 2022, Russia and Ukraine accused each other of carrying out deadly bombardments on a jail holding dozens of captured Ukrainian servicemen in Kremlin-controlled Olenivka, in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region.

Both Moscow and Kyiv blamed each other for the incident, which President Volodymyr Zelensky called a “Russian war crime”.