Man gets death for Japan animation fire that killed 36

An aerial view shows firefighters battling fires at the site where a man started a fire after spraying a liquid at a three-story studio of Kyoto Animation Co in Kyoto, western Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo, on July 18, 2019. (Photo: Reuters)

KYOTO - A Japanese district court sentenced a man to death for setting a fire that killed 36 people at Kyoto Animation studios in 2019 in one of the country's biggest mass-murder cases in recent history, Kyodo News and local media said.

The Kyoto District Court handed down the sentence Thursday on Shinji Aoba, 45, Kyodo and others reported from the court. Prosecutors had sought the death penalty for a crime they say he committed with forethought and extreme malice. Defence lawyers were seeking an acquittal or a lesser sentence, arguing Aoba was mentally incompetent at the time of the crime.

Prosecutors argued that Aoba had delusions when he wrongly accused Kyoto Animation of plagiarising his work but said he understood his actions at the time of the crime and had high disregard for human life, according to media reports. Defence lawyers argued Aoba cannot be held criminally responsible because he lived in delusions and suffered severe mental illness.

While Presiding Judge Keisuke Masuda acknowledged that Aoba did suffer from a delusional disorder, his conduct was little affected by it, and the defendant was "not in a state of mental incompetence or diminished capacity" at the time.

The court concluded there was no reason to avoid the death penalty even after considering circumstances favourable to the defendant, such as showing remorse, ruling his responsibility for taking 36 lives is "extremely heavy."

Although Aoba apologised to the bereaved for the first time during the trial on Dec 6, he continued to assert that the firm copied his novel.

On the day of the sentencing, Aoba entered court in a wheelchair pushed by a prison officer, his face and neck showing red scars caused by burns he sustained in the fire. He remained seated when bowing with others present at the start of court proceedings.

When asked if he had anything to say before the court announced his sentence, an emotionless Aoba said he did not. Similarly, he showed little reaction when the court delivered its verdict.

Amid interest in the high-profile trial, 409 members of the public lined up outside the courtroom in snowy conditions in a bid to secure tickets for one of 23 seats made available for observing proceedings.

Police officers gather outside the Kyoto District Court ahead of the sentencing hearing for Shinji Aoba, who has confessed to a deadly arson attack in July 2019 on a Kyoto Animation Co studio, in Kyoto, Japan, on Thursday. (Photo: Reuters)

Kyoto Animation, also known by the nickname KyoAni, is one of Japan’s more celebrated animation studios. It has produced several works including a movie version of the popular animation Violet Evergarden, which was released after the fire.

Kyoto Animation is also known worldwide for producing hit anime works including "K-On!" and "The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya".

According to the ruling, Aoba entered the firm's Studio 1 at around 10.30am and started the fire using gasoline. There were 70 employees in the building at the time.

The trial began last September, more than four years after the incident, as Aoba sustained life-threatening burns and needed to undergo intense treatment and rehabilitation.

The US and Japan are the only two countries in the Group of Seven (G7) leading democracies that still have the death penalty. More than 70% of the countries in the world have abolished capital punishment in law or practice, according to the Death Penalty Information Center, a United States-based organisation that tracks the use of capital punishment.

There were 24 executions in the US last year, according to data from the centre. Japan did not carry out any executions in 2023 and imposed three new death sentences, the group said. There were 106 death row inmates in Japan in 2022, according to the Ministry of Justice.