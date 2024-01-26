Kremlin denies Putin has approached US over Ukraine

Reports say Russian leader ‘putting out feelers’ about talks and may drop some conditions

A woman walks past a banner supporting Russian troops in Ukraine, declaring ”Victory will be ours!”, in the settlement of Chernomorskoye in Russian-occupied Crimea. (Photo: Reuters)

MOSCOW - The Kremlin on Friday denied a report that President Vladimir Putin was “putting out feelers” to the United States for possible talks about ending the war in Ukraine and might consider dropping key demands on Ukraine’s security status.

The Bloomberg report said Putin was “testing the waters” on whether Washington was ready to engage in talks, and had reached out to the United States via indirect channels.

It cited two people close to the Kremlin as saying Putin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was asked by reporters about the story, and specifically whether Moscow was really ready to give up its demands on neutrality and NATO.

US officials told Bloomberg they were not aware of the supposed overtures, which may amount to a trial balloon, and see no indication the Russian president is serious about looking for a way to end the fighting, which has settled into a deadly stalemate as the war heads into a third year.

Hints of Russian openness to talks — even if disingenuous — could help sow division among Ukraine’s allies, isolating Kyiv and undermining President Volodymyr Zelensky’s efforts to win support for his own peace formula, which calls for full Russian withdrawal.

The people close to the Kremlin, who asked not to be identified to discuss matters that aren’t public, told Bloomberg that the signals were conveyed to senior US officials last month through an intermediary they declined to identify.

Putin, they said, may be willing to consider dropping an insistence on neutral status for Ukraine and might even ultimately abandon opposition to eventual NATO membership — the threat of which has been a central Russian justification for the invasion.

But it would come at a cost that Kyiv has rejected outright — acceptance of Kremlin control over territory it has come to occupy in recent years in what now amounts to about 18% of Ukraine, including land seized after the start of its invasion two years ago.

“President Putin has stated numerous times that Russia was, is and will continue to be open for negotiations on Ukraine,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a question from Bloomberg News.

“We are determined to reach our goals. And would prefer to complete it by diplomatic means. If not, the military operation will be continued till we reach our goals.”

“We are unaware of the shifts in Russia’s position described,” US National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said. “It will be up to Ukraine to decide whether, when and how to negotiate with Russia.”

While the US is “always open” to talks, “in this moment, I don’t see it,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at the World Economic Forum on Jan 17, when asked about prospects for a negotiated long-term ceasefire.

“There has to be a willingness on the part of Russia to engage, to negotiate in good faith, based on the basic principles that have been challenged by its aggression — territorial integrity, sovereignty, independence,” Blinken said.

Long-term outlook for Kyiv unclear

Publicly, Putin has given no indication he’s willing to stop at the current front lines. Kyiv, backed by the US and other allies, says it aims to restore all of the land taken by Moscow’s forces and giving that up would be politically difficult for Zelensky.

But with $110 billion in vital aid from the US and European Union tied up in the approval process, the outlook is uncertain for Ukraine’s ability to keep up the fight over the long term. Russia, by contrast, has shifted its economy to a war footing and lined up supplies of weapons and other support from Iran and North Korea.

“It benefits them for everyone to think that there’s a back channel and it’s so secret no one can figure it out because it scares the hell out of the Ukrainians,” said Fiona Hill, a former top White House official responsible for Russia.

“The Russians want us to create this idea that the channel is there and that everything depends on the US so no one or nothing else plays a role,” she added. “It’s a classic Russian play.”

The idea that there’s a secret back channel has also circulated in European capitals, though officials deny knowing anything about it

“I heard these rumours and I don’t know what to make out of them — if it’s to win political gains, to be perceived as moderate,” Swedish National Security Adviser Henrik Landerholm said in an interview in Washington.

“Putin would obviously be pretty happy if he could get an agreement based on the current territorial gains, which is of course out of the question for our Ukrainian friends.”