Pakistani ex-PM Khan gets 10-year jail term

Former prime minister Imran Khan won the 2018 Pakistani election but later had a falling-out with the country’s powerful generals and is now in jail. (Photo: Reuters)

ISLAMABAD - A court in Pakistan has sentenced former prime minister Imran Khan to 10 years in jail for leaking state secrets, his media team said on Tuesday.

The special court found Khan guilty of making public the contents of a secret cable sent by Pakistan’s ambassador in Washington to the government in Islamabad, his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said. Former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was also sentenced to 10 years in the same case.

The jail term is the second conviction for Khan in recent months, and ensures the popular former prime minister will remain in jail, and out of the public spotlight, ahead of the general elections on Feb 8.

The PTI said it would challenge the “sham” conviction and sentence. “We don’t accept this illegal decision,” Khan’s lawyer Naeem Panjutha said in a post on the social media platform X.

Khan aide Zulfikar Bukhari told Reuters that the legal team was given no chance to represent the former prime minister or cross-examine witnesses, adding that the proceedings were carried out in jail.

He called the conviction an attempt to weaken support for Khan. “People will now make sure they come out and vote in larger numbers,” he told Reuters.

The embattled former cricket star was previously sentenced to three years in a corruption case, which had already ruled him out of the general elections.

Khan’s legal team was hoping to get him released from jail, where he has been since August last year, but the latest conviction means that is unlikely even as the charges are contested in a higher court.

Khan has been fighting dozens of cases since he was ousted from power in a parliamentary vote of no confidence in 2022.

Khan says the cable that pertains to the case was proof of a conspiracy by the Pakistani military and the US government to topple his government in 2022 after he visited Moscow just before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Washington and the Pakistan military deny the accusations.

The former prime minister has previously said the contents of the cable appeared in the media from other sources.

Khan’s PTI, which won the 2018 elections, suffered a major setback earlier this month when a court upheld the Election Commission’s decision to strip the party of its traditional election symbol, the cricket bat.

His candidates are now contesting as independents, many of them on the run amid what the party calls a crackdown backed by the country’s powerful military. The military denies this.

The Feb 8 election is expected to feature a heavy military security presence at polling stations following recent attacks by Islamist militants.

Analysts believe the military has thrown its backing behind former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. He returned from self-imposed exile last year and has had myriad convictions dissolved in the courts.

The military’s deployment at the polling stations has been controversial in the past, with several political leaders alleging the army uses troops to help its favourite party rather than provide security, a charge the army denies.