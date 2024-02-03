More jail time for Pakistani ex-PM Khan

7 years for ‘unlawful marriage’ the latest sentence ahead of elections from which he’s been barred

A campaign poster for former prime minister Imran Khan, who is barred from running in Thursday’s election, is seen in Lahore, Pakistan on Friday. (Photo: Reuters)

ISLAMABAD - Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Khan were sentenced to seven years in prison and fined on Saturday by a court that ruled their 2018 marriage violated the law, ARY News reported.

It was the third adverse ruling against the embattled former prime minister this week and comes ahead of national elections on Thursday that he is barred from contesting.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz led by former premier Nawaz Sharif, who returned from self-exile abroad and has had all charges against him dropped, is favoured to win the most seats in the election. The party also appears to have the support of the military who, like their peers in Thailand, have for decades exerted an outsize influence on political events.

The jailed Khan, 71, has in recent days already been sentenced to 10 years for leaking state secrets and for 14 years along with this wife for illegally selling state gifts.

His wife is serving her sentence at home after their residence was officially declared a “sub-jail” by authorities.

Bushra Bibi, a Muslim faith healer who met Khan when he approached her for spiritual guidance, handed herself in to authorities on Wednesday shortly after the pair were sentenced in a case involving the sale of foreign gifts received while he was premier.

Meanwhile, a detailed court judgement issued on Thursday in the state secrets case said that Khan’s leaking of a secret diplomatic cable hurt the nation economically, politically and diplomatically.

The court last Tuesday convicted Khan, a former cricket star, for leaking state secrets, and also disqualified him from holding any public office for 10 years.

“It is evident that Pakistan has faced serious economic, diplomatic and political consequences due to the offences committed by accused,” the judgement said, adding, “which in turn weakened Pakistan’s economy, thus, adversely affecting national security.”

The judgement found Khan, 71, guilty of making public as well as mishandling, misusing and tampering with a secret cable from Pakistan’s ambassador in Washington to the Islamabad government.

Khan has said the cable was proof of a conspiracy by the military and US government to topple his government in 2022 after he visited Moscow just before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Washington and Pakistan’s military deny that.

Pakistan will go to the polls on Thursday in a ballot already marred by allegations of rigging, with Khan barred from running and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party subject to a massive crackdown.

Dozens of Khan’s followers have also been barred from standing for election, and some of those on the ticket — now running as independents — have reported harassment or been forced into hiding.

Thousands of supporters were detained when riots broke out after Khan’s first arrest last year, with around 100 people awaiting trial in secretive military courts.