Paedophile pop star Gary Glitter denied parole

Offender who also did time in Vietnam had breached conditions of UK release last year

Gary Glitter arrives at his home in London in October 2012 after being questioned by detectives investigating the sexual abuse of children by Jimmy Savile and other people involved in the British entertainment industry. (Photo: Andy Thornley via Wikimedia Commons)

LONDON - Former British pop singer Gary Glitter, who shot to fame in the 1970s as a “glam-rock” star but was later convicted of child sex crimes, has lost a bid to be released from prison on parole, officials said on Wednesday.

Glitter, 79, whose real name is Paul Gadd, rose to prominence with the hit song Rock and Roll, and became renowned for his figure-hugging shiny silver jump suits and platform shoes.

But he was later convicted of a number of child sex abuse offences. He was deported from Cambodia on suspected child sexual abuse charges in 2002 and settled in Vietnam, where a court found him guilty of obscene acts with minors and sentenced him to three years in prison.

On his return to Britain he was placed on a sex offenders’ list but was later arrested and convicted of indecently assaulting three girls. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2015. He was released in February 2023 but was returned to jail the following month for breaching the conditions of his release.

Following a hearing last month, the Parole Board said it had concluded he should not be allowed out of prison.

“After considering the circumstances of his offending, the lack of progress made while in custody and on licence, and the other evidence presented at the hearing, the panel was not satisfied that release at this point would be safe for the protection of the public,” the Board said in a summary.

It said Gadd would be eligible for another review “in due course” but if not released would serve the remainder of his sentence behind bars until 2031.