Russian drone attack kills 7 in Ukraine

Three small children among victims of strike on eastern city of Kharkiv

Firefighters work at the site of a Russian drone strike in Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine on Saturday. (Photo: Reuters)

KYIV: Russia launched a drone attack on the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, killing seven people, including three small children, triggering blazes and damaging infrastructure and houses, regional officials said on Saturday.

Oleh Synehubov, the Kharkiv regional governor, said the Russian forces struck the city late Friday, hitting civilian infrastructure, causing several large fires, and damaging at least 15 houses in the east of Kharkiv.

As a result of the strikes, seven people died, among them three children: seven and four-years old, and a baby about six months old," he said on the Telegram messaging app.

Three people were wounded, he said.

The Ukrainian air force said that air defence and mobile groups of drone hunters shot down 23 out of 31 Russian-launched drones, which were targeting the Kharkiv region in the northeast of the country and also the Odesa region in the south.

In Kharkiv, the head of the local prosecutor's office, Oleksandr Filchakov, said in a video posted on Telegram that three drones hit a petrol station in Nemyshlianskyi district of the city.

"There was a great deal of fuel and that's why there are these dreadful consequences from the fire," Filchakov said.

Firefighters and rescuers worked through the night to cope with the consequences of the strike, extinguish fires, and clear through the debris, officials said.

Saturday's strike followed a string of night-time attacks in Kharkiv and a village east of the regional capital.