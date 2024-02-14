Prabowo has big lead in unofficial Indonesia vote count

Candidate favoured by incumbent Jokowi expected to win but official results will take weeks

Presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto votes at a polling station in Bogor, West Java on Wednesday. (Photo: Reuters)

JAKARTA - Unofficial figures in the Indonesian presidential election showed Prabowo Subianto leading with 60% of the votes, based on 40.7% of votes counted at a sampling of polling stations across the country.

His rivals Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo had 22.4% and 17.6% respectively, the independent pollster Kompas said.

“Quick counts” by reputable pollsters have proven to be accurate in previous elections. An official result is not expected until several weeks after the vote.

The contest pits popular former governors Ganjar and Anies against the pre-election frontrunner Prabowo, a former special forces commander feared in the 1990s as a top lieutenant of Indonesia’s late strongman ruler Suharto.

The world’s biggest single-day election has includes nearly 259,000 candidates vying for 20,600 posts across the archipelago of 17,000 islands, but the focus has been firmly on the race to replace President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, whose influence could determine who takes the helm of the world’s third-largest democracy.

The early lead will be a boost for Prabowo, who has undergone an image rebrand and is contesting his third successive election after twice losing out to the hugely popular Jokowi, who cannot run again.

Jokowi is tacitly backing and betting on his former rival as a continuity candidate to preserve his legacy, including a role for his son Gibran Rakabuming Raka as Prabowo’s running mate.

To win outright, a candidate needs more than 50% of the votes cast and 20% of the ballot in half of the country’s provinces. If no candidate wins a majority, a runoff between the top two finishers will be held in June.