Putin gives Russian-made car to N. Korea's Kim

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un pose for a photo during their meeting in Vladivostok, Russia, on April 25, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has presented North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with a Russian-made car for his personal use, the Asian country's state-run media said Tuesday, amid deepening ties between Moscow and Pyongyang.

The gift was received by the leader's sister Kim Yo Jong and Pak Jong Chon, secretary of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, on Sunday, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said. The agency did not report where the North Korean side received the vehicle.

During his visit to the Russian Far East last September, the North Korean leader examined the Aurus luxury car, sitting in the rear passenger seat, according to Tass news agency.

United Nations (UN) Security Council resolutions ban exports of luxury goods, including vehicles, to North Korea over its missile and nuclear programs.

Kim Yo Jong conveyed her brother's thanks to Putin, saying the gift "serves as a clear demonstration of the special personal relations between the top leaders," KCNA said.

Russia and North Korea have boosted relations since Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine that started in February 2022. Pyongyang has delivered military equipment and munitions to Moscow for the war in Ukraine, according to the United States.