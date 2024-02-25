Senate election held in Cambodia, ex-PM Hun Sen set for top post

FILE PHOTO: Cambodia's former Prime Minister Hun Sen poses for a picture during his meeting with Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, in a location given as Bangkok, in this handout image released on Feb 21, 2024. (Hun Sen Via Facebook/Handout via Reuters)

Members of Cambodia's lower house and local councillors voted on Sunday to elect senators, with former Prime Minister Hun Sen, who is running from the ruling party of his eldest son's government, seen to win a seat and get the top post at the upper house.

Hun Sen resigned as prime minister last August after 38-year-rule and his son Hun Manet succeeded him in a de facto hereditary power transfer. Hun Sen still serves as the head of the ruling Cambodian People's Party that controls 120 seats in the 125-seat National Assembly, the lower house.

The CPP and three other parties have fielded candidates in this Senate election, in which 58 seats will be determined through voting by the 125 National Assembly members and 11,622 local councillors.

Two seats of the 62-member Senate will be filled by appointees of the king and another two by the lower house.

The CPP, which won a landslide victory in a one-sided general election last July, is expected to win an outright majority, while the Khmer Will Party, an opposition party affiliated with the disqualified main opposition Candlelight Party, may win some seats.

The royalist Funcinpec party and National Power Party, a new opposition party, reportedly have slim chances to win upper house seats.

In the previous Senate election in 2018, the CPP won all of the 58 seats up for grabs as no opposition party took part, following the government-engineered dissolution of the country's then main opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party.

Hun Sen is expected to be voted in as Senate president, who serves as acting head of state when the king is absent from the country.

Senate members sit for six-year terms. The more powerful National Assembly holds elections every five years.