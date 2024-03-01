Navalny funeral begins amid threats from Kremlin

Crowd of supporters gathers at Moscow church to bid farewell to Russian opposition leader

Men carry the coffin bearing the body of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny into the Soothe My Sorrows church before a funeral service and farewell ceremony in Moscow on Friday. (Photo: Reuters)

MOSCOW - A funeral service for the late Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny began in Moscow on Friday in he face of stern warnings from the Kremlin.

Loud chants of “Navalny” rang out as his coffin was carried out of a black hearse on arrival at the church.

The Kremlin said earlier that any unsanctioned gatherings would violate the law.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to give any assessment of Navalny as a political figure and said he had nothing to say to Navalny’s family.

Navalny, Russia’s best known opposition figure, died suddenly on Feb 16 in an Arctic penal colony where he was serving sentences totalling more than 30 years.

A large crowd gathered on Friday near the Moscow church where the service was to take place, and his supporters asked people to turn out in his memory in other Russian cities in the evening.

“Just a reminder that we have a law that must be followed,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“Any unauthorised gatherings will be in violation of the law, and those who participate in them will be held accountable — again, in line with the current law.”

Navalny’s allies — who have promised to livestream the day’s events online — have accused President Vladimir Putin of having him murdered because the Russian leader could not tolerate the thought of Navalny being freed in a potential prisoner swap.

They have not published proof to back up that accusation, but have promised to set out how he was murdered and by whom.

The Kremlin has denied state involvement in his death and has said it is unaware of any agreement to free Navalny. His death certificate — according to allies — said he died of natural causes.

Navalny scheduled to be buried at the Borisovskoye cemetery, around 2.5 kilometres from the church, on the other side of the Moskva River.