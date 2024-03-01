Norwegian king needs ‘a few more days’ in Malaysian hospital

King Harald of Norway, shown above with visiting Swiss President Viola Amherd in Oslo on Feb 8, has aid he will not abdicate despite concerns about his fragile health. (Photo: Reuters)

OSLO - Norway's King Harald will remain in hospital on Langkawi Island in Malaysia for “a few more days” for treatment and rest before returning home to Norway, the royal household said on Friday.

The 87-year-old monarch was on a private holiday on the Malaysian resort island when he fell ill with an infection earlier this week.

"His Majesty the King is still recovering," the palace said in a statement.

On Thursday the royal household said that "the aim is for the king to be able to travel home by plane in a few days".

The Norwegian government on Thursday asked its military to handle Harald’s travel back to Norway.

A medical evacuation airplane arrived in Langkawi on Friday after leaving Oslo the previous day.

Crown Prince Haakon presides in his father's absence, including at the weekly meeting with the prime minister and the government, which was due to take place later on Friday.

King Harald has been Norway's ceremonial head of state since 1991 and is Europe's oldest living monarch. He has repeatedly been hospitalised with infections in recent years, and has also undergone heart surgery.

Harald, a popular king and a great-great grandchild of Britain's Queen Victoria, has dismissed talk of abdicating, insisting that his oath to serve Norway is “for life”.