Philippines says two citizens killed in Houthi attack

An aerial view of the Barbados-flagged ship True Confidence ablaze following a Houthi missile attack at sea on Wednesday in this handout photo.

MANILA - The Philippines said two Filipino seafarers were killed following an attack by Houthi rebels on ships plying the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Two other Filipino crew members were "severely injured" after the attack on their ship, the Department of Migrant Workers said in a statement. The agency said the ship's remaining Filipino crew members have been taken to a safe port and the government is working on their repatriation.

The vessel had a crew of 20, comprising one Indian, four Vietnamese and 15 Filipino nationals. Three armed guards - two from Sri Lanka and one from Nepal - were also on board, according to the BBC.

The Houthis, also known as Ansar Allah (supporters of God), are an armed faction exercising control over the majority of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, and some western and northern areas close to Saudi Arabia.

Originating in the 1990s, the Houthis gained prominence in 2014 by rebelling against Yemen's government, compelling its resignation and triggering a severe humanitarian crisis.

Subsequently, with support from Iran, the group engaged in years of conflict against a military coalition spearheaded by Saudi Arabia. Despite the ongoing hostilities, both sides have made repeated attempts to engage in peace talks.

The Houthis assert their strikes, ostensibly aimed at commercial and military ships with potential Israeli ties, serve as a means to pressure Tel Aviv to cease its conflict in Gaza, initiated on Oct 7, 2023. However, analysts argue that in practice the Houthi attacks have been indiscriminate in terms of their targets.

Houthi attacks in the Red Sea increased in November and December, and following strikes by the US-UK coalition on Yemen on Jan 12, the Houthis have declared their intent to continue targeting Israel-linked ships.