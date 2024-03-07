China's Xi urges military to prepare for maritime conflicts

An attendant serves tea next to Chinese President Xi Jinping at the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on Monday. (Photo: Reuters)

BEIJING - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday urged his country's military to prepare for conflicts at sea and protect its maritime rights and interests during a meeting with delegations of the armed forces, state-run media said, amid tensions in the East and South China seas.

Xi, who chairs the Central Military Commission, the highest national defense organization, also called on the military to enhance strategic capabilities in emerging areas such as cyberspace and outer space. He encouraged the promotion of China's aerospace system development and the building of a cyberspace defence system.

The leader issued the instructions during the meeting at this year's National People's Congress, or China's parliament, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

According to Hong Kong media, a senior Chinese navy officer said a plan to build the country's fourth aircraft carrier is in progress. It remains unclear whether the vessel will be nuclear-powered.

China has overlapping territorial claims with other countries in the East and South China seas.

On Thursday, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said during a speech in Australia that attempts to contain China's rise would only aggravate the country and sow discord in the region.

The Philippines on Wednesday accused China of "deliberately stirring up trouble" in the South China Sea.