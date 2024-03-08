Sweden joins Nato

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accepts Sweden's instruments of accession from Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson for its entry into Nato at the State Department in Washington, on Thursday. (Photo: Reuters)

STOCKHOLM - Sweden is joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) to defend its freedom and democracy, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Thursday after the country became the 32nd member of the Nato alliance at a ceremony in Washington.

"Sweden is a safer country today than it was yesterday," Kristersson said in an address to the nation from Washington, where earlier in the day he completed the membership formalities, ending a two-year process triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Kristersson also said Sweden's and Finland's accessions into Nato showed Russian President Vladimir Putin had failed in his objective to determine the choices made by other countries.

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg hailed Sweden becoming a member of the alliance as "historic", saying the Nordic country now had the ultimate guarantee of security.

"After over 200 years of non-alignment Sweden now enjoys the protection granted under Article 5, the ultimate guarantee of Allies’ freedom and security," Stoltenberg said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Sweden brings with it capable armed forces and a first-class defence industry. Sweden’s accession makes Nato stronger, Sweden safer and the whole Alliance more secure," he added.

With Sweden’s accession, Nato now counts 32 countries among its members.