A prayer app turns to TikTok to find its flock

Jon Schneider was mindlessly scrolling TikTok when a video caught his eye. It showed actor Mark Wahlberg and "this guy who kind of looks like Jesus," and they were inviting viewers to join them in prayer.

Schneider, 35, thought it was a movie promotion. In reality, it was an ad for Hallow, a pay-to-pray application that offers Bible readings and sermons narrated by clergy and celebrities, including former National Football League (NFL) star Brett Favre and Madison Prewett of "The Bachelor" fame.

Hallow raised US$40 million in 2021 and counts tech billionaire Peter Thiel and Sen JD Vance, R-Ohio, among its investors. Full access to the app costs $69.99 a year. An on-screen numerical ticker notes the number of "prayers prayed with Hallow". In recent days, that figure was heading toward 427 million.

Schneider, a marketing professional in Ballston Lake, New York, who is not religious, said he was surprised that TikTok was serving him so much Hallow promotional content. "There were a few days where it just seemed like every other ad was Mark Wahlberg suggesting I pray the rosary with him,” he said.

Like other TikTok users, Schneider is drawn to the app partly because it fills his "For You" feed with videos that often match what he wants to see. Many other TikTok regulars have noted its algorithm's uncanny ability to anticipate their interests.

Advertisements can be a different story. Schneider says he is often shown ads for products that don’t grab him. "It's the meal kit stuff that I keep saying I don't want to see and stuff that is very clearly geared toward a heteronormative family, which is not something that I have," he said.

In a recent video, Schneider joked that TikTok missed the mark when it kept asking him to "pray with Mark Wahlberg." In an interview, he added that he was nonetheless interested enough to check out Hallow's website.

Hallow's appearance on social media is part of a larger marketing push that included a commercial shown during the Super Bowl. It featured Wahlberg, who has a "significant" ownership stake in Hallow, according to a company spokesperson. Wahlberg's fellow pitchperson in the commercial was Jonathan Roumie, who plays Jesus in "The Chosen", a popular streaming series. Hallow shot to the top of Apple app charts soon after the Super Bowl broadcast.

Hallow was not the only Christian ad to appear during the big game. For the second year in a row, there were commercials for "He Gets Us", a campaign promoting the teachings of Jesus. The pricey ad buy was funded by a new nonprofit, Come Near; "He Gets Us" was previously backed by The Servant Foundation, which counts David Green, the founder of Hobby Lobby, who has funded right-wing causes, among its donors. Like Hallow, "He Gets Us" has a presence on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

Religious content has long been a mainstay on social media, where Christian influencers can garner millions of views. And much of the online reaction to Hallow's TikTok ads has been positive. Still, Alex Jones, chief executive of Hallow, said he was aware that some people were surprised to stumble upon the company's ads on social media.

"We do not set any sophisticated or specific targeting," wrote Jones, who is not to be confused with the conspiracy theorist of the same name who ran the Infowars website. "Each platform has its own algorithm for determining its feed. We know that there are some comments from folks who are surprised to see these posts in their feed. We certainly don't want to force anything on anyone."

Jessi Hood, a library circulation coordinator in Roanoke, Virginia, who does not consider herself religious, was another person who came upon Wahlberg and Hallow on her For You page on TikTok. "I kind of roll my eyes half the time when I see him," Hood, 24, said, noting the actor's criminal past. (At 16, Wahlberg was convicted of assaulting a Vietnamese man and served 45 days in prison.)

Hood downloaded Hallow out of curiosity. "My first thought was just like, oh, that is weird. This is an app that is for prayers, and you have to pay for it?" she said. She posted a few screenshots from Hallow on X and then deleted it from her phone.

In his email, Jones, provided anonymous quotations from purported Hallow users glowing about the platform. For others who find Hallow ads on social media, there is less interest: "Opened TikTok to a video of Mark Wahlberg asking me to pray with him … and I cannot think of a thing I want to do less, actually," Brandi Howard, 32, posted on X.

But given that Schneider visited the Hallow website and that Hood downloaded the app (only to delete it), the TikTok campaign seems to be piquing curiosity.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.