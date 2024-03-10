Hong Kong police find no birth records for 2 dead infants left in glass bottles at flat

The bodies were found at a second-floor flat in Mei Hang Building on Kai Man Path in Tuen Mun. Photo: Xiaomei Chen

Two Hong Kong infants whose bodies were discovered inside glass jars did not have birth records, while a preliminary autopsy has found the pair were between 24 and 30 weeks old, but has yet to determine the time and cause of their deaths.

The bodies were found on Friday inside separate liquid-filled glass bottles measuring 15cm (6 inches) in diameter and 30cm in height inside a flat in Mei Hang Building on Kai Man Path in Tuen Mun.

Police said on Sunday that the infants' suspected parents, a 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman who were arrested earlier, remained in custody and would appear in court on Monday to face two counts of the prevention of lawful burial.

Chief Inspector Au Yeung Tak of the New Territories North unit said forensic pathologists found the two bodies were between the ages of 24 and 30 weeks, but further tests were needed to determine the cause and time of their deaths.

"[Forensic pathologists] were unable to tell when the babies had died, or whether they had died before or after their births," he said.

The substance found inside the bottles would also undergo testing, police said.

The chief inspector said officers could not source birth records for the two babies at local hospitals. Pathologists had also collected DNA from the bodies to determine their relationship with the suspects, he added.

"This case is a tragedy and we appeal to the public, especially pregnant women and expectant parents, to seek professional medical advice and take proper care of their babies," Au Yeung said.

"The parents will be held criminally responsible if their babies die due to improper care."

A source earlier told the Post that the case came to light on Friday morning, with the discovery made by a cleaner sent to the flat after a landlord asked two tenants to move out because they owed six months' worth of rent.

The tenants had rented the flat for HK$8,500 (US$1,000) per month on a two-year contract since December 2022, the insider said.

The two suspects are believed to be the former tenants of the flat concerned.

The pair will be taken to the Fanling Magistrates Court for their mention hearing.