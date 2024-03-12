First aid ship departs Cyprus for Gaza

The Open Arms, a rescue vessel owned by a Spanish NGO, departs with humanitarian aid for Gaza from the port of Larnaca in Cyprus on Tuesday. (Photo: Reuters)

LARNACA, Cyprus - A ship taking almost 200 tonnes of food to Gaza left a port in Cyprus early on Tuesday in a pilot project to open a new sea route for aid to a population on the brink of famine.

The charity ship Open Arms was seen sailing out of Larnaca port in Cyprus, towing a barge containing around 200 tonnes of flour, rice and protein.

The mission, mostly funded by the United Arab Emirates, is being organised by the US-based charity World Central Kitchen (WCK), while the Spanish charity Proactiva Open Arms is supplying the ship.

“Our goal is to establish a maritime highway of boats and barges stocked with millions of meals continuously headed towards Gaza,” said WCK founder Jose Andres and chief executive officer Erin Gore in a statement.

The charities intend to take aid directly to Gaza, which has been sealed off from the outside world since Israel began its offensive in response to an Oct 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants.

With the lack of port infrastructure, WCK has said it was creating a landing jetty in Gaza with material from destroyed buildings and rubble. It has said it had another 500 tonnes of aid amassed in Cyprus which would also be dispatched.

The US Army on Monday dispatched a ship to send humanitarian aid to Gaza, Central Command (Centcom) said on Sunday, days after President Joe Biden vowed to build a temporary pier to supply the besieged enclave.

The General Frank S Besson left Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia “less than 36 hours after President Biden announced the US would provide humanitarian assistance to Gaza by sea”, Centcom said in a statement.

Biden’s announcement in his State of the Union address last Thursday followed UN warnings of widespread famine among Gaza’s 2.3 million Palestinians five months after Israel launched its offensive in the narrow strip in response to an attack by Hamas militants.

Most of Gaza’s people are now internally displaced, with severe bottlenecks in aid deliveries at land border checkpoints.

Gaza has been under an Israeli navy blockade since 2007, when Hamas took control of the enclave. There have been few direct sea arrivals since then.