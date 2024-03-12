Romania arrests internet personality Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate is surrounded by reporters as he leaves the building that houses the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism in Bucharest, Romania on April 10, 2023. (Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu via Reuters)

BUCHAREST - Internet personality Andrew Tate has been arrested for 24 hours in Romania on a British warrant, his PR representative said on Tuesday, and the Bucharest Court of Appeals was set to decide on whether to extradite him.

Tate and his brother Tristan were detained late Monday night on allegations of sexual aggression that took place between 2012 and 2015, which they “categorically” deny, his spokespersons said. The warrant was issued by the Westminster Magistrates Court.

“Brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate were forcibly detained for 24 hours and handed a European arrest warrant by UK authorities. The charges, dating back to 2012-15, include allegations of sexual aggression,” Andrew Tate’s PR representative said in a statement.

“The Bucharest Court of Appeal is slated to make a pivotal decision today (Tuesday) on whether to execute the mandate.”

The court had yet to decide when it will convene to address the warrant. It was not immediately available for comment.

Tate, a former kickboxer, gained millions of fans by promoting an ultra-macho lifestyle, proudly calling himself the “king of toxic masculinity”. He was indicted in June last year in Romania along with his brother and two Romanian women on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. They have denied the charges.

The case has since been with the Bucharest court’s preliminary chamber, which needs to decide whether the trial can start. A decision has yet to be made, with Romanian courts backlogged.

The Bucharest Court was also set to rule on Friday whether to uphold the seizure of Tate’s assets enforced by Romanian prosecutors at the start of 2023.

The Tate brothers were held in police custody pending the criminal investigation from late December 2022 until April 2023, to prevent them from fleeing the country or tampering with evidence. They were subsequently placed under house arrest until August last year.

They have since been under judicial control, a lighter preventative measure meaning they have regular check-ins with the police but can move around freely except for leaving the country.