Xi seeks to dispel fear about anti-graft drive

Chinese leader Xi Jinping says members of the ruling Communist Party should feel good, not fearful, about his sweeping anti-corruption campaign, a sign he may be dealing with some frustration among the organisation’s 98 million members.

In an upcoming article in the party magazine Qiushi, or Seeking Truth, Xi wrote that “the purpose of strict governance over the party is not stifling people, leaving them overcautious and fearful, lifeless and inactive, turning into a pool of dead water”.

“Rather, the aim is to clarify the direction and lay down the rules, so as to create a positive and healthy political ecology and a good environment for cadres to take initiative in their work,” he writes in the article that will appear Saturday.

The state broadcaster China Central Television published a summary of the article on its news app on Friday.

Xi has signalled in the past that he is concerned officials may feel safer keeping their heads down, given that his anti-corruption campaign has churned on for more than a decade, ensnaring millions from the village level to the highest rungs of power in Beijing.

At a key economic meeting in December, Xi criticised local officials for procrastinating or misinterpreting the party’s orders. Bloomberg News reported earlier this year that local officials were putting growth on the back burner as they try to avoid political missteps.

Xi pledged to start 2024 that his campaign would continue, singling out the finance, energy, pharmaceutical and infrastructure sectors, as well as state-owned enterprises.

Those comments put vast swathes of the economy on notice for more turmoil ahead, potentially undermining his efforts to bolster investor confidence and arrest a growth slowdown.