3 ballistic missiles fired by North Korea, fall outside Japan's EEZ

TOKYO: North Korea launched three ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan on Monday that likely fell outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone, prompting Tokyo to lodge a stern protest, the Japanese government said.

Pyongyang fired two missiles around 7.44am (5.44am Thailand time) and one about 8.21am, with each flying around 350 kilometres at a maximum altitude of about 50 km, the Defence Ministry said. The last ballistic missile launch by North Korea on Jan 14 involved an intermediate-range missile.

"Japan strongly condemns the latest ballistic missile launches, which violate relevant UN Security Council resolutions," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at a parliamentary session later in the day.

"North Korea's series of actions threaten the peace and security of our country, our region, and the international community and they are totally unacceptable," Kishida said.

Kishida said there were no reports of damage to Japanese vessels or aircraft following the launches.

The South Korean military said the first two missiles, launched from near Pyongyang, appeared to be short range.