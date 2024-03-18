Putin scores landslide win, extends his 24-year rule

A giant screen shows the preliminary results of Russia's presidential election, at the headquarters of the Central Election Commission in Moscow, on March 18. (Photo: Evgenia Novozhenina/ Reuters)

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday clinched a landslide election victory that will extend his nearly quarter-century of rule for six more years, consolidating his grip on power amid the country's war in Ukraine.

Putin, 71, had won more than 87% of the votes with nearly 100% of the ballots counted, overwhelming three other candidates, the preliminary results from the country's election commission showed.

The outcome drew critical reactions from Western nations that viewed the election as far from free and fair. Over 70 million votes went to Putin, topping the previous post-Soviet record of about 56.42 million that he received in the 2018 election.

Speaking at his election headquarters in Moscow on Sunday, Putin thanked the public for placing their "trust" in him as he declared victory following three days of voting through Sunday. He also pledged to continue the war until Russia achieves its "goals", pointing to the annexation of four regions in southern and eastern Ukraine, which Moscow declared after launching the war, as an accomplishment.

The election took place as the war in Ukraine entered its third year, leaving Russia in a confrontation with the United States and other Western countries that have imposed a raft of sanctions.

Putin, who won his fifth presidential election, has been in power since becoming Russian president for the first time in 2000, including the period from 2008 to 2012 when he served as prime minister.

A White House National Security Council spokesperson was quoted as saying by Reuters that the election was obviously "not free nor fair" given how Putin has "imprisoned political opponents and prevented others from running against him".

At a press conference in Tokyo on Monday, Japanese chief cabinet secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi slammed Russia for holding a "so-called presidential election" in the four annexed regions in Ukraine, describing it as "totally unacceptable".

Relations between Japan and Russia, which have a territorial dispute, have been deteriorating since Tokyo began imposing economic sanctions on Moscow in the wake of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine launched in February 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized the "Russian dictator" for "imitating" an election, adding it had "no legitimacy".

"Everyone in the world understands that this person, like many others throughout history, has become sick with power and will stop at nothing to rule forever," Zelenskyy said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.