Nine dead after Korean ship capsizes off Japan

SEOUL - At least nine people were killed when a South Korean-flagged vessel capsized off Japan, the South Korean foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Two South Korean nationals were among the dead, it said, adding that the Japanese coast guard had rescued an Indonesian crew member and that another member of the crew of 11 was missing.

The ministry did not provide the name of the vessel.

The Japanese public broadcaster NHK, citing the coast guard, reported on Wednesday that a South Korean-flagged chemical tanker had capsized off the coast of Yamaguchi prefecture in western Japan, with seven deaths confirmed among the crew of 11.

The tanker, Keoyoung Sun, had been anchored because of bad weather and requested assistance after 7am on Wednesday, saying it was tilting over, NHK reported.

The tanker was carrying 980 tonnes of acrylic acid, but no spillage has been detected, NHK said.