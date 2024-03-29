Japan rail operator gives up plan to launch maglev train in 2027

A maglev train tunnel work site in Kawasaki near Tokyo is shown to the media on Jan 15, 2024, ahead of full-fledged drilling beginning around September. (Photo: Kyodo)

TOKYO: Central Japan Railway Co said Friday it has given up its plan to launch a new high-speed maglev train between Tokyo and Nagoya in 2027, amid long-running environmental disputes.

"While we cannot predict the new opening date at this point, we will continue to aim to launch it as soon as possible," the company said in a document released ahead of a meeting of experts at the Transport Ministry.

The Linear Chuo Shinkansen project is intended to link Tokyo and Osaka with trains travelling up to 500 kilometres per hour. But a small area on the section between the capital and Nagoya has proved a stumbling block for the project, due mostly to opposition by the central prefecture of Shizuoka.

Shizuoka Governor Heita Kawakatsu has opposed the project, expressing concerns about its environmental impact, and tunnel excavation work has not yet begun in the area.