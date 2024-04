Japan hit by 6.0-magnitude quake, no tsunami warning

Residential houses and commercial buildings stand behind a seawall at a port in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, Japan. (File photo: Reuters)

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 jolted northeastern Japan around Thursday noon, the country's weather agency said, with no tsunami warning issued.

The 12.16pm quake registered 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The focus of the quake was located off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture, about 40 kilometres underground.