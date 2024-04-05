Myanmar military says it stopped ‘terrorist’ drone attack on capital

FILE PHOTO: A flag of one of the Myanmar rebel forces is installed next to an under-construction structure in Myanmar's Khawmawi village on the India-Myanmar border as seen from Zokhawthar village in Champhai district of India's northeastern state of Mizoram, India, Nov 14, 2023. (Reuters)

The Myanmar junta said late Thursday the military intercepted over a dozen "terrorist" drones targeting important locations in Naypyitaw, hours after the country's government-in-exile and its armed wing said they conducted drone attacks on two military bases in the capital.

The junta said it prevented the attacks, while the government-in-exile said the operation, using about 30 drones, caused some damage to the bases. It was reportedly one of the largest drone attacks by the pro-democracy group since the military ousted the government of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in a Feb 1, 2021 coup.

Naing Htoo Aung, an official from the government-in-exile, called the National Unity Government, said on its media platform that the residence of junta chief Senior Gen Min Aung Hlaing was among the targets of the drone attacks.

BBC Burmese reported Thursday that the NUG attacked with 29 drones, with 16 targeting the army headquarters and 13 an air force base.

The attacks came amid continuing conflicts between the military and the NUG as well as ethnic-minority armed groups. The junta is facing its biggest challenge since the coup after a coordinated offensive was launched in October last year by three ethnic minority rebel groups in the country's northern region.



