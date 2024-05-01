2 more arrested in case of burned bodies found outside Tokyo

Two men were arrested Wednesday in connection with the burned bodies of a man and his wife that were found outside Tokyo in April, police said, bringing the total number of suspects to four.

Kang Kwang Ki, a 20-year-old South Korean national, and Kirato Wakayama, 20, were arrested on suspicion of damaging the corpses that were discovered on a riverside in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, on April 16.

Police did not disclose whether Kang and Wakayama had admitted to the allegation. Kang and Wakayama have said they were not acquainted with the couple or familiar with the prefecture, according to police.

The two are also suspected of assaulting the couple at an abandoned house in Tokyo and driving to Tochigi on the night of April 15 in a car borrowed earlier from another suspect, Ryoken Hirayama, 25.

Kang and Wakayama allegedly conspired with Hirayama and Hikaru Sasaki, 28, who was arrested Thursday, to burn the bodies of restaurant operator Ryutaro Takarajima, 55, and his wife Sachiko, 56, in the early hours of April 16, police said.

Hirayama, who was arrested on April 21, has said he first met Kang and Wakayama around late 2023 or early 2024. He is believed to have bought gasoline and other items under instruction from Sasaki, and asked the pair to dispose of the bodies. Hirayama has also said he paid Kang.

Sasaki has said he received instructions from another individual.