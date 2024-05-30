14 Hong Kong democracy activists convicted in national security case

Lee Yue-shun, a former pro-democracy district councillor, leaves the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts during a break in a verdict hearing for him and 46 other activists in Hong Kong, China, on Thursday. A Hong Kong court found 14 opposition figures guilty in the city's largest-yet national security trial that targeted scores of pro-democracy activists. (Photo: Bloomberg)

HONG KONG - A Hong Kong court on Thursday convicted 14 pro-democracy activists over their roles in an unofficial primary election held in July 2020, in the city's biggest national security case so far under a law imposed by Beijing the same year.

They were among a total of 47 defendants charged with "conspiring to subvert the state power" for holding the unofficial primary Legislative Council election. The 14 activists and two others had contested the charge.

The court said the 14 defendants held the unofficial primary election with the intent to obtain a controlling majority in the legislature and to "paralyse the Hong Kong government" by refusing to pass its budget plan.

They also aimed to force the territory's chief executive to resign, the court said.

The remaining two defendants who contested the charge, former district councillors Laurence Lau and Lee Yue-shun, were acquitted, becoming the first to be found not guilty under the national security law.

Before the start of the trial in February, 31 defendants out of 47 had pleaded guilty.

The "Hong Kong 47" case marks a landmark trial under the national security law, which was implemented in June 2020 to crack down on dissent in the city following large-scale protests against an extradition bill in 2019.

Under the national security law, which outlaws acts of "secession," "subversion," "terrorism" and "collusion with foreign forces," those convicted of subversion can be given a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.