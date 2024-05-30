Japanese teachers jailed over avalanche deaths

Judge says defendants ignored high risk, leading to eight fatalities during ski trip in 2017

A person prays near the site where seven high school students and a teacher were killed by an avalanche in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, Japan, on March 27, 2017. (Photo: Kyodo)

TOKYO - Two high school teachers and a retired colleague were given prison terms on Thursday over the deaths of seven students and a fellow teacher in an avalanche that struck during a mountaineering lesson north of Tokyo in 2017.

The Utsunomiya District Court sentenced the three defendants, who conducted the lesson, to prison terms of two years for professional negligence resulting in the eight deaths and injuries to five others in the town of Nasu in Tochigi Prefecture on March 27, 2017.

In handing down the ruling on Shuichi Inose, 57, Hisao Sugamata, 55, and Hironori Watanabe, 61, Presiding Judge Toshifumi Takioka said the defendants should have been more attuned to the risk of an avalanche. “It was a man-made disaster caused by a serious degree of carelessness,” he said.

Fifty-five students and teachers from Otawara High School and six other high schools in Tochigi Prefecture were taking part in the lesson when the avalanche, one of Japan’s deadliest in decades, struck.

In the criminal trial that began in October 2022, prosecutors demanded a four-year prison sentence for the three, arguing they should have foreseen the possibility of an avalanche following 30 centimeters of fresh snow the previous day on an area prone to avalanches due to its steep slopes and sparse vegetation.

Their negligence was “serious”, as they went ahead with the lesson without due diligence, prosecutors said.

The defendants pleaded not guilty, with their lawyers saying it was impossible to predict an avalanche and arguing the trio had carefully told each group where to conduct the lesson.

In June 2023, following a civil lawsuit, the district court ordered the Tochigi prefectural government and the prefecture’s high school athletic federation to pay 290 million yen ($1.8 million) in damages to the families of five of the victims.

But it dismissed claims against the three defendants, citing the State Redress Law, which states damages claims against public servants should be shouldered by municipalities. The ruling has been finalised.