Japanese billionaire cancels moon mission

Entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa salutes his family shortly before the launch of his flight to the International Space Station, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Dec 8, 2021. (Photo: Reuters)

TOKYO - Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa has decided to cancel his planned private space trip to orbit the Moon, as the mission’s feasibility became unclear, according to the project’s website.

While he had initially tried to realize the circumlunar flight with other crew members, including the American DJ Steve Aoki, by the end of last year as part of the “dearMoon” project, the plan “became unfeasible”, a statement on the dearMoon website showed on Saturday.

“Without clear schedule certainty in the near-term, it is with a heavy heart that Maezawa made the unavoidable decision to cancel the project,” the statement said.

The statement also said, “Maezawa and the dearMoon crew members will continue to challenge themselves in their respective fields”, but it did not mention whether or when the team would again aim to carry out the mission.

Maezawa, who became the first Japanese civilian to travel to the International Space Station in 2022, and other dearMoon crew members had planned to ride on a spaceship being developed by the US company SpaceX, founded by billionaire Elon Musk.