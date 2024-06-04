Indian shares plunge on election disappointment

Opposition Congress supporters react to initial election results giving their ‘India’ alliance a surprisingly high number of seats on Tuesday. (Photo: Reuters)

BENGALURU - Indian shares plunged across the board on Tuesday, posting their worst session in more than four years, as voting trends showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s alliance would fall well short of a predicted landslide victory.

The NSE Nifty 50 index sank 5.9% and the S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 5.7%, posting their steepest decline on an election outcome day since 2004.

The rout comes after the blue-chip indices surged to record highs on Monday as exit polls had projected a much bigger margin of victory.

While the Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is still expected to form the government, analysts said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning fewer seats could prevent the government from pursuing an aggressive reform agenda.

After a six-week, seven-phase marathon of voting, the counting of 642 million votes in the world's largest election began on Tuesday.

The stock market rout was widespread: 12 of the 13 major indices ended the day lower, while the more domestically focussed small-cap and mid-cap indexes sank 8%.

Live updates in midafternoon showed the ruling NDA was ahead in nearly 295 seats, while the Congress-led opposition coalition, called “India”, was ahead in more than 230 seats. A minimum of 272 seats is needed for a simple majority in the 543-member lower house of parliament.

Traders said selling by high-frequency traders accelerated the declines and triggered margin calls.

The market is witnessing a significant correction due to margin calls as retail investors were carrying heavily leveraged positions, said Rupak De, Senior technical analyst at LKP Securities.

State-run companies plunged 16.4% and energy stocks sank 12.5% to record their worst day ever. Finance stocks retreated 7.9%, infrastructure sank 10.2% and realty plunged 9%, with the trio recording their worst sessions since March 2020.

Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports sank 19.3% and 21.2%, respectively, the most on the Nifty 50. Other Adani group stocks were down between 10% and 19%.

Another reason for the fall was the high valuations, with a plethora of stocks near record highs.

“One of the arguments behind India’s rich valuations could have been the political stability, policy certainty that a strong government gave. Some of those assumptions could come under question (with this election outcome),” UBS analysts wrote.