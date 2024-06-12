Fire in workers’ dorm kills 41 in Kuwait

A Kuwaiti police officer stands in front of a building following a deadly fire in Mangaf in southern Kuwait on Wednesday. (Photo: Reuters)

DUBAI - A fire that broke out in a building housing workers in southern Kuwait early on Wednesday has killed at least 41 people, Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah said during a visit to the site.

The deputy PM accused real estate owners of violations and greed, saying those factors contributed to the incident in the city of Mangaf.

“Unfortunately, the greed of real estate owners is what leads to these matters,” said Sheikh Fahad, who also runs the interior and defence ministries.

The fire was reported to authorities at 6am local time, said Maj Gen Eid Rashed Hamad, a police commander.

“The building in which the fire occurred was used to house workers, and there was a large number of workers there. Dozens were rescued, but unfortunately there were many deaths as a result of inhaling smoke from the fire,” another senior police commander told state TV.

“We always alert and warn against” cramming too many workers into housing accommodation, he said, without providing details on the workers’ type of employment or place of origin.

The fire was contained and authorities were investigating its cause, officials said.