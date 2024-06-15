Kenyan judge dies after courtroom shooting

NAIROBI - A magistrate in Kenya who was shot by a police officer as she presided over a court session has died, the country’s chief justice, Martha Koome, announced on Saturday.

Monica Kivuti, a magistrate at the Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi, was shot on Thursday after rejecting a bail request for the police officer’s wife.

The assailant was in turn shot and killed by other police officers.

In a post on the X social media platform, Koome said Kivuti had succumbed to her injuries.

“Monica Kivuti, Principal Magistrate, Makadara Law Courts, has lost the fight against the extensive injuries sustained during an open gun attack in court,” Koome said.

“The judiciary family stands in solidarity during this deeply traumatic time and calls for sensitivity and compassion as we share in grief.”

Three officers were also injured during the attack but Koome did not comment on their condition.

The policeman’s wife had requested release on bail after pleading guilty to obtaining 2.9 million Kenyan shillings ($22,700) by false pretences, according to a police report.