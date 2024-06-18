Tokyo's Shibuya to ban street drinking at night in some areas

People walk as police officers control traffic at a scramble crossing near Tokyo's Shibuya Station on Halloween on Oct 31, 2023. (Photo: Kyodo)

TOKYO: Tokyo's Shibuya Ward will ban drinking on the street at night in some areas starting in October, expanding restrictions currently applied during limited periods such as Halloween and the New Year's holidays, the ward office said on Monday.

The local assembly unanimously enacted a revised ordinance to that end. The hours and locations where the prohibition will be enforced will be determined later, with the ward saying it is considering imposing the ban between 6pm (4pm Thailand time) and 5am.

In June 2019, Shibuya approved an ordinance prohibiting alcohol consumption on certain streets, including near JR Shibuya Station, during Halloween and the year-end and New Year's holidays due to problems caused by large crowds of partygoers.

In Shinjuku Ward, a draft ordinance has been also submitted to the local assembly in order to ban drinking on the street during Halloween in and around the Kabukicho entertainment and red light district.