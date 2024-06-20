Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi turns 79 under detention

Myanmar's detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi. (File photo: Reuters)

YANGON - Myanmar's democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi turned 79 on Wednesday while serving a prison term, with supporters in and outside the Southeast Asian country expressing concern about her health as the ruling military faces resistance from opposition forces.

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate spent her fourth consecutive birthday in detention, having been jailed right after the military toppled her democratically elected civilian government in a coup on Feb 1, 2021.

Suu Kyi was sentenced to 33 years in prison on 19 charges, including corruption and election fraud. Although the sentence was later reduced to 27 years, it essentially remains a life sentence.

Her younger son, Kim Aris, who lives in Britain, told the Myanmar language service of Radio Free Asia on Saturday that he had heard his mother's health is not well without detailing the source of the information. He called for her release and their reunion.

Days before her birthday, people advocating for democracy in Myanmar held events both within the country and in other nations, including Japan, to celebrate Suu Kyi's birthday and demand her release.

In Myanmar's opposition-controlled areas, such as the central Sagaing and Bago regions, supporters held similar events, according to local Myanmar media.

Suu Kyi's current whereabouts are unknown, although she was reportedly moved temporarily out of prison earlier this year to avoid heat-related illnesses.

During the previous military rule until 2011, she was jailed or placed under house arrest multiple times, spending nearly 19 years in detention.

Since the 2021 coup, the junta has placed the country under a state of emergency and cracked down on resistance from pro-democracy forces and ethnic minority rebels. The military has suffered a series of defeats following a coordinated offensive by three ethnic rebel groups that began last October.